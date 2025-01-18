Updated WWE Raw Preview For 1/20: New Segments Announced

WWE.com released the following additions to the official preview for the January 20 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix, announcing new segments for the show:

Jey Uso ‘is coming to your city!’ en route to his World Heavyweight Title Match against Gunther

Just days before Saturday Night’s Main Event, we’ll hear “Main Event” Jey Uso’s comments about his imminent World Heavyweight Championship Match against Gunther.

Prepare to Yeet on Raw, this Monday at 8 ET / 5 PT on Netflix.

Sami Zayn takes to the mic this Monday on Raw

After taking down The Miz last week, Sami Zayn is set to address the WWE Universe this Monday on Raw at 8 ET / 5 PT on Netflix.

Lyra Valkyria returns to Raw as the new Women’s Intercontinental Champion

After defeating Dakota Kai in the explosive finals of the tournament to become the inaugural Women’s Intercontinental Champion, Lyra Valkyria will return to light up Monday night.

Damage CTRL are out to get payback on Pure Fusion Collective

One week after suffering a narrow defeat in the finals of the Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament, Dakota Kai and her Damage CTRL sister-in-arms IYO SKY look to avenge the injury on Kairi Sane at the hands of PFC in an emotionally-charged tag team grudge match.

Also scheduled for the show on 1/20 is Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre, Damage CTRL vs. Pure Fusion Collective, New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston) to compete, as well as an appearance by JBL.