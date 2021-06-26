Updated WWE RAW Preview For Monday

WWE has announced that Monday’s RAW will feature a face off between MVP and Kofi Kingston. This is to promote Kofi vs. Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship at the 7/18 Money in the Bank PPV.

Also just added to the RAW line up is Charlotte Flair, Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya & Tamina vs. Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke & RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley.

Here is the updated line up for RAW:

-Kofi Kingston & MVP face off

-Charlotte, Natalya & Tamina vs. Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke & Rhea Ripley

-Strap Match: Jaxson Ryker vs. Elias

-MITB Qualifier Second Chance: Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles vs. Drew McIntyre