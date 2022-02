WWE has announced the first match and segments for tonight’s RAW After Elimination Chamber from Columbia South Carolina. Below is the announced lineup for tonight-

-The Miz hosts Miz TV

-Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens vs. RK-Bro (Owens & Rollins will be added to the upcoming title match between RK-Bro & RAW Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy if they win)

-Brock Lesnar addresses WWE Championship win and WrestleMania 38

