Updated WWE Raw Preview For Tonight (8/31)

WWE has finally updated their official preview for tonight’s live post-Payback edition of RAW on the USA Network, which hits the air in less than 2 hours.

WWE is no longer advertising Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio as tonight’s main event, but the match is still taking place during the show. Besides Mysterio vs. Rollins, WWE is now advertising appearances by Keith Lee and new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax. Lee will look to capitalize on his Payback win over Randy Orton, while Jax and Baszler will celebrate their Payback title win over Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley. WWE has also confirmed that RAW Underground will continue in the 10pm hour tonight. This will be Week 5 of the “worked shoot-style” fighting concept.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s RAW from The ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, and remember to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. WWE is now focusing on the following points for tonight’s live RAW:

* Rey Mysterio searching for further payback against Seth Rollins

* How will Keith Lee build upon his huge win over Randy Orton?

* How will Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax begin their reign as WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions?

* Who will step into Raw Underground next?