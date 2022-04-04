Updated WWE RAW Preview For Tonight’s Big RAW

New Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been confirmed for tonight’s post-WrestleMania 38 edition of RAW.

WWE just announced that Reigns will address the WWE Universe on tonight’s RAW After WrestleMania episode as a follow-up to his WrestleMania Sunday win over Brock Lesnar. Lesnar is reportedly not scheduled for tonight.

WWE also confirmed Cody Rhodes for tonight’s show.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s RAW After WrestleMania, which will air live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up for tonight:

* Fallout from WrestleMania 38

* Veer Mahaan makes his official re-debut

* Cody Rhodes returns to RAW

* New Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will address the WWE Universe