Updated WWE Royal Rumble Card: Brock Lesnar’s Opponent & More

Below is the current 2022 WWE Royal Rumble lineup coming out of this week’s RAW. The Royal Rumble will take place on 1/29 from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis MO.

–WWE Championship Match: Brock Lesnar (C) vs. Bobby Lashley

–RAW Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (C) vs. Doudrop or Bianca Belair or Liv Morgan (Opponent determined on the 1/11 RAW)

–Mixed Tag Team Match: The Miz & Maryse vs. Edge & Beth Phoenix

–Men’s Royal Rumble Match: Austin Theory, Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Johnny Knoxville, 24 superstars TBA

–Women’s Royal Rumble Match: 30 superstars TBA