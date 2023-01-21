Updated WWE Royal Rumble Card, New Names Added to the Royal Rumble Match

New entrants for the WWE Royal Rumble have been announced following Friday night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX.

On Friday night’s SmackDown, Shayna Baszler and Zelina Vega declared their intentions to compete in the 30-woman Royal Rumble Match. The Women’s Royal Rumble now has 24 open spots. Baszler and Vega join Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Liv Morgan, and Raquel Rodriguez as confirmed participants in the match.

On this week’s SmackDown, Braun Strowman and Karrion Kross announced their participation in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match. Omos was confirmed for The Rumble on Monday’s RAW, which went unnoticed. The 30-Man Royal Rumble Match now has 15 open spots. Omos, Strowman, and Kross join the list of confirmed entrants, which includes the following Superstars: WWE United States Champion Austin Theory, WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston, Ricochet, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin, Santos Escobar, Rey Mysterio, Cody Rhodes, Sheamus, and Drew McIntyre are all in the ring.

It’s worth noting that WWE had approximately 95% of the Rumble entrants announced in 2022 going into the final episodes of RAW and SmackDown. They have now announced half of the Men’s Rumble lineup and only 20% of the Women’s Rumble lineup.

The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event will be broadcast live from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, January 28. The updated card is as follows:

Live Performance: Hardy performs his “Sold Out” single

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

WWE United States Champion Austin Theory, WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston, Ricochet, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin, Santos Escobar, Rey Mysterio, Cody Rhodes, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Omos, Braun Strowman, Karrion Kross, 15 other competitors TBA

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 39.

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, Zelina Vega, 24 other competitors TBA

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 39.

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Alexa Bliss vs. Bianca Belair (c)

Pitch Black Match

Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight