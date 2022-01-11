Updated WWE Royal Rumble Card: Title Matches Confirmed, New Entrant

Big E announced on Monday’s RAW that he will be in the Men’s Royal Rumble later this month. There are now 20 spots open for the match.

Doudrop vs. Becky Lynch for the RAW Women’s Championship is official for the Royal Rumble. Doudrop became the new #1 contender by defeating Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair on RAW last night.

It was also confirmed on Monday’s RAW that Seth Rollins will challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at Royal Rumble.

The Royal Rumble PPV takes place on 1/29 from St. Louis. Below is the updated lineup-

–WWE Championship Match: Brock Lesnar (C) vs. Bobby Lashley

–WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs. Seth Rollins

–RAW Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (C) vs. Doudrop

-Edge & Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz & Maryse

–Men’s Royal Rumble: Austin Theory, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, Sheamus, Big E, AJ Styles, WWE U.S. Champion Damian Priest, Johnny Knoxville of Jackass, 20 more TBA

–Women’s Royal Rumble: Brie Bella, Nikki Bella, Lita, Michelle McCool, Kelly Kelly, Summer Rae, Knockouts Champion Mickie James, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H., Shotzi, Natalya, Tamina, Naomi, Shayna Baszler, Aliyah, 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke, Women’s Tag Team Champion Carmella, Women’s Tag Team Champion Queen Zelina Vega, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte, 11 more TBA