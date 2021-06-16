Updated WWE SmackDown Line Up For Friday

WWE has announced Otis vs. Angelo Dawkins for SmackDown this week.

Otis attacked Montez Ford last week and WWE announced that he suffered a fractured rib in the attack. Bianca Belair appeared on The Bump this morning and said Ford is recovering from the rib injury at home. The Bump hosts then announced Otis vs. Dawkins for Friday.

Here is the updated SmackDown line up for this week-

-Otis vs. Angelo Dawkins

-Apollo Crews & Commander Azeez vs. Big E & Kevin Owens

-King Corbin vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (Corbin’s Crown On The Line)

