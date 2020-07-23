Updated WWE SmackDown Line Up For This Week

WWE has announced that Sasha Banks and Bayley will address the championship landscape in WWE on Friday’s SmackDown. It was also announced that Naomi will appear on Miz TV.
Previously announced for SmackDown is a Bar Fight with Sheamus vs. Jeff Hardy.
Here is WWE’s announcement for the new SD! segments-
Naomi set to continue the conversation on “Miz TV”
The Miz & John Morrison always have the finger on the pulse of sports-entertainment, and they’ll be joined by last week’s center of attention when Naomi stops by “Miz TV.”
Naomi set social media aglow last week after her loss to Lacey Evans led many in the WWE Universe to back up the exuberant Superstar. The Sassy Southern Belle gained control of the match by tying Naomi’s hair to the ropes and then landing a Woman’s Right to get the victory.
What will Naomi have to say about last week’s loss and the reaction from the WWE Universe?
Tune in to Friday Night SmackDown on FOX at 8/7 C to catch the latest edition of “Miz TV.”
Bayley & Sasha Banks set to address the championship landscape
The Golden Role Models have amassed all the titles, but the controversy hasn’t escaped them. Bayley & Sasha Banks continue to stake The Boss’ claim to the Raw Women’s Championship, but the contentious conclusion to her match against Asuka at The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules has created confusion around the title.
The Women’s Tag Team Champions plan to address the blue brand and clear the air on the championship landscape. Bayley & Banks promise to even redefine greatness in the process, as the pair will hold all the gold when they walk into SmackDown.
What will the duo have to say about Sasha’s looming rematch against The Empress of Tomorrow?
Tune in to Friday Night SmackDown on FOX at 8/7 C to see what the champions have to say!