WWE has announced two matches and a contract signing for Friday’s SmackDown on FOX episode.

Dolph Ziggler will face SmackDown Tag Team Champion Montez Ford in singles action while WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn faces Big E in a non-title match. There will also be a contract signing for the TLC pay-per-view match between Carmella and SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks.

Stay tuned for more on Friday’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.