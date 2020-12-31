Updated WWE SmackDown Line Up For Tomorrow

WWE has announced that Universal Champion Roman Reigns will make a special request of WWE officials on tomorrow’s SmackDown FOX episode. It appears this will be a continuation of the feud with Kevin Owens.

WWE also announced a women’s tag match for tomorrow night with Carmella & Bayley vs. Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair.

WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E vs. King Corbin was previously announced for this week’s SmackDown. This will be a non-title match.

Join us here on PWMania tomorrow night for live SmackDown PBP coverage at 8 PM Eastern Time.