Updated WWE SmackDown Line Up For Tomorrow

WWE has announced that Adam Pearce and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will sign their contract for the Royal Rumble title match during tomorrow’s SmackDown on FOX episode.

WWE previously announced that SmackDown would feature a face-off between Pearce and Reigns, but then it was announced that Reigns had something special in store for the WWE Producer. Now the contract signing is scheduled.

It was also announced that Rey Mysterio will do battle against King Baron Corbin in singles action.

Stay tuned for more on tomorrow’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up:

* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jey Uso

* Royal Rumble contract signing for Adam Pearce vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

* Rey Mysterio vs. King Baron Corbin