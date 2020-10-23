Updated WWE SmackDown Line Up For Tonight

WWE has announced that the court room segment with Otis and The Miz will air on tonight’s SmackDown on FS1. The segment was originally planned for earlier this month. Otis will be in court to defend his Money in the Bank briefcase against Miz.

Here is the updated SmackDown line up for tonight-

-Otis heads to court to defend MITB briefcase against Miz

-Roman Reigns delivers final message to Jey Uso before HIAC

-Will Bayley sign her HIAC contract to face Sasha Banks?

