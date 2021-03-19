Updated WWE SmackDown Line Up For Tonight

WWE has announced that Michael Cole will interview Apollo Crews and Intercontinental Champion Big E on tonight’s SmackDown. This will be their final meeting before their championship match at the Fastlane PPV on Sunday.

Here is the updated SmackDown line up for tonight-

-Michael Cole to interview Big E and Apollo Crews

-Edge returns to the ring vs. Jey Uso. Winner will be Special Enforcer for Daniel Bryan vs. Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Fastlane

-Sasha Banks defends SmackDown Women’s Championship against Nia Jax

Join us here on PWMania throughout the day for the latest on SmackDown and then join us for live PBP coverage at 8 PM Eastern Time.