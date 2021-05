WWE has announced Rey Mysterio vs. Dolph Ziggler for tonight’s Throwback SmackDown show.

The match was announced after WWE made Rey and Dominik Mysterio vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship at Backlash.

The only other match confirmed for SmackDown tonight as of now is Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins.

