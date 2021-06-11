Updated WWE SmackDown Line Up For Tonight

WWE has announced a new segment and a new match for tonight’s SmackDown on FOX. Bayley will welcome Seth Rollins to her “Ding Dong Hello!” talk show, and Kevin Owens will team with Big E to face Apollo Crews & Sami Zayn.
Here is the updated SmackDown line up for tonight-
-Bayley welcomes Seth Rollins to “Ding Dong Hello!”
-Big E & Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn & Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews
-Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy
-Rey Mysterio looks for revenge on Roman Reigns
