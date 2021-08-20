Updated WWE SmackDown Line Up For Tonight

WWE has announced that Rey Mysterio will face Jey Uso on tonight’s SmackDown from Phoenix, which is the final episode before SummerSlam tomorrow.

Tonight’s SmackDown will also feature the “final statements” from John Cena and Universal Champion Roman Reigns before they wrestle each other at SummerSlam tomorrow night.

WWE also announced that Edge will be on SmackDown tonight to continue feuding with Seth Rollins ahead of SummerSlam. Edge did not appear last week.

