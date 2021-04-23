Updated WWE SmackDown Line Up For Tonight’s Show

WWE Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews will defend his title during tonight’s SmackDown on FOX. WWE just announced that Crews will defend his title tonight against an opponent to be revealed later. Commander Azeez will be in his corner.

Crews won the title from Big E during Night Two of WrestleMania 37, with help from Azeez. Big E was held off last week’s SmackDown to sell the beating at WrestleMania.

WWE has not announced any other matches for tonight’s SmackDown but they did release the following teaser for WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and tonight’s show: