Updated WWE SmackDown Lineup For Tonight

WWE has just announced that The Usos will defend their SmackDown Tag Team Championship against The Street Profits on tonight’s SmackDown Supersized episode on FS1.

Below is the current lineup for tonight-

-Brock Lesnar returns

-Sonya Deville returns to the ring vs. Naomi

-Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks (Non-Title)

-King Of The Ring: Finn Balor vs. Sami Zayn (Semi-Finals)

-Queen’s Crown: Zelina Vega vs. Carmella (Semi-Finals)

-The Usos defend the SmackDown Tag Team Championship vs. The Street Profits

8 PM EST