Updated WWE SmackDown Lineup For Tonight

WWE has announced two new segments for tonight’s SmackDown on FOX from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

We noted before how Ronda Rousey and WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg were advertised locally for tonight’s show. WWE has since officially announced Goldberg to appear for the Elimination Chamber build with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

WWE has also announced a special edition of Sami Zayn’s live “In-Zayn” podcast for tonight’s show with guests Rick Boogs and WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura. As noted, Zayn vs. Nakamura with the title on the line will take place on next Friday’s SmackDown episode.

Here is the updated lineup for tonight-

* Rick Boogs and WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura join Sami Zayn on his “In-Zayn” show

* WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg will appear

* Natalya vs. Aliyah in a “Dungeon-style showdown” that can only be won via pinfall or submission

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair defends against Naomi

* Ronda Rousey is advertised to appear locally