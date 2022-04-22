Updated WWE SmackDown Lineup For Tonight

WWE has announced that tonight’s SmackDown will feature a contract signing for Ronda Rousey vs. Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania Backlash, which will be an “I Quit!” match.

WWE also announced Riddle vs. Jey Uso for tonight. Riddle beat Jimmy Uso last week on SmackDown.

Below is the updated lineup for tonight’s SmackDown in Albany-

-Riddle vs. Jey Uso

-Contract signing for Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania Backlash

-Angel vs. Madcap Moss

-Lumberjack Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn

WWE is also advertising Roman Reigns to appear tonight after having last week off.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more on tonight’s SmackDown and join us later on for full coverage.