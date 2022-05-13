Updated WWE SmackDown Lineup For Tonight

WWE has announced two new segments for tonight’s SmackDown.

It was announced that Butch vs. Kofi Kingston will take place, and it was confirmed that RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro will be on the show to confront The Bloodline.

Here is the updated SmackDown lineup for tonight’s show in Wilkes Barre, PA-

-Butch vs. Kofi Kingston

-Ronda Rousey returns as Women’s Champion

-Sasha Banks & Naomi defend Women’s Tag Team Championship vs. Natalya & Shayna Baszler

-RK-Bro demand an answer from The Bloodline for championship unification match against The Usos