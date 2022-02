WWE has announced that Drew McIntyre will return to SmackDown tonight. This is his first appearance since being attacked by Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss at Day 1.

WWE also confirmed that Paul Heyman will rejoin Roman Reigns on tonight’s show.

Here is the updated SmackDown preview for tonight-

-Paul Heyman rejoins Roman Reigns

-Drew McIntyre returns to SmackDown

-Ronda Rousey chooses WrestleMania opponent

