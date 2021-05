WWE has announced that Rey & Dominik Mysterio will defend the SmackDown tag team championship tonight against Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler. This will be Ziggler & Roode’s rematch from losing the titles at WrestleMania Backlash.

Here is the updated SmackDown line up for tonight-

-SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: Rey & Dominik Mysterio (C) vs. Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler

-The Usos vs. The Street Profits

-Latest build for Hell in a Cell PPV

Stay tuned to PWMania for the latest.