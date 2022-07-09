Updated WWE SummerSlam Card, Special Referee for Title Match to Be Revealed

A Special Referee will be revealed by WWE soon for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles match at SummerSlam.

PWMania.com already mentioned how The Street Profits would face the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos in a Money In the Bank rematch at SummerSlam. Due to the way Montez Ford had his shoulder up when Jimmy Uso pinned him to win at Money In the Bank last weekend, The Profits were given the opportunity to compete again.

In an update, The Usos defeated Los Lotharios on Friday night’s SmackDown in a Championship Contender’s match. The Usos claimed that the referee was to responsible for what occurred at Money In the Bank when Kayla Braxton interviewed them in the ring following the match. Kayla then revealed that a Special Referee is rumored for the SummerSlam rematch.

The Special Referee has not yet been announced, but The Usos say they had someone in mind if volunteers are accepted. Fan speculation is that “Honorary Uce” Sami Zayn or The Usos’ younger brother, WWE NXT Superstar Solo Sikoa, who has been considered for a main roster call-up, will officiate the match.

On Saturday, July 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, the 2022 WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event is scheduled. The updated card is below:

Last Man Standing Match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Theory vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match

The Street Profits vs. The Usos (c)

Special Referee to be announced.

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Ronda Rousey vs. Liv Morgan (c)

Pat McAfee vs. Happy Baron Corbin

Logan Paul vs. The Miz

Rumored to possibly be Paul and AJ Styles vs. Miz and Ciampa.