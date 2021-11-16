Updated WWE Survivor Series Card After Tonight’s RAW

Austin Theory will be replacing Rey Mysterio in the men’s Elimination Match at WWE Survivor Series. Tonight’s RAW main event saw Bobby Lashley defeat Rey. Adam Pearce then announced Theory as Rey’s replacement so that Team RAW can be as strong as possible and that Rey can focus on his well-being.

Below is the updated Survivor Series card coming out of tonight’s go home RAW. The Survivor Series PPV will take place this Sunday 11/21 from the Barclays Center in Boston.

–Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match: Team SmackDown (Jeff Hardy, Drew McIntyre, Happy Corbin, King Woods, TBA) vs. Team RAW (Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, Austin Theory)

–Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match: Team SmackDown (Sasha Banks, Natalya, Shayna Baszler, Shotzi, TBA) vs. Team RAW (Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, Queen Zelina, Carmella)

-WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. WWE Champion Big E (Non-Title)

-SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch (Non-Title)

-SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. RAW Tag Team Champions R-K-Bro (Non-Title)

-WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. WWE United States Champion Damian Priest (Non-Title)