Updated WWE Survivor Series Line Up After SmackDown

Three more Superstars have qualified for Team SmackDown at WWE Survivor Series.

Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX episode saw Ruby Riott win a Triple Threat over Natalya and Zelina Vega to qualify for the women’s team. She joins Bianca Belair as the only confirmed names for that team. SmackDown also saw Seth Rollins and King Baron Corbin qualify for the men’s team. Rollins defeated Otis, after a distraction by Murphy. Corbin defeated Rey Mysterio, after distractions by Rollins, Murphy, Aalyah Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio.

The 2020 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view will air live on November 22 from The ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Below is the current card:

RAW vs. SmackDown

WWE Champion Randy Orton vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

RAW vs. SmackDown

RAW Women’s Champion Asuka vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks

RAW vs. SmackDown

WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn

RAW vs. SmackDown

RAW Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits

Men’s Traditional 5-on-5 Elimination Match

Team RAW (AJ Styles, Keith Lee, Sheamus, Braun Strowman, 1 Superstar TBA) vs. Team SmackDown (Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, King Baron Corbin, 1 Superstar TBA)

Women’s Traditional 5-on-5 Elimination Match

Team RAW (Team Captains: WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, Lana) vs. Team SmackDown (Bianca Belair, Ruby Riott, 3 Superstars TBA)