Updated WWE WrestleMania 39 Card, Sami Zayn Speculation, Rumored WrestleMania Matches

Two new WrestleMania 39 matches have been announced as a result of Saturday night’s WWE Elimination Chamber event.

Asuka won the Women’s Elimination Chamber match to become the new RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair’s number one contender. Asuka vs. Belair has been confirmed for The Grandest Stage of Them All.

In the Elimination Chamber main event, undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated Sami Zayn to retain his titles. Reigns will now defend against Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39. If Zayn had won the title Saturday night, he would have advanced to WrestleMania.

There has been some speculation that WWE may add Zayn to the Rhodes vs. Reigns match to make it a Triple Threat. However, according to the most recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE had no plans to put Zayn in the title match as of a week ago. He’s still expected to team up with Kevin Owens to take on WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos.

WWE WrestleMania 39 will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2. The following is the current announced card, as well as rumored matches:

CONFIRMED MATCHES:

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Asuka vs. Bianca Belair (c)

RUMORED MATCHES:

WWE United States Title Match

John Cena vs. Austin Theory (c)

Unconfirmed as of this writing.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Dakota Kai and IYO SKY (c)

Unconfirmed as of this writing.

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. The Usos (c)

Unconfirmed as of this writing.

Triple Threat for the WWE Intercontinental Title

Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre vs. GUNTHER (c)

Unconfirmed as of this writing.

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Brock Lesnar vs. GUNTHER (c)

Unconfirmed as of this writing.

Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Bray Wyatt

Unconfirmed as of this writing.

Bobby Lashley vs. Bray Wyatt

Unconfirmed as of this writing.

Hell In a Cell Match

Brood Edge vs. “The Demon” Finn Balor

Unconfirmed as of this writing.

Logan Paul vs. Seth Rollins

Unconfirmed as of this writing.

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

Unconfirmed as of this writing.