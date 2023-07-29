Updates For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite 200th Episode Special

You can officially pencil in some updates to the lineup for next week’s AEW Dynamite.

On this week’s AEW Rampage on TNT, All Elite Wrestling commentator Excalibur provided some updates to the card for the 200th episode special edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS next Wednesday night.

Announced for the show is a tag-team bout pitting Aussie Open against the duo of El Hijo Del Vikingo and Komander.

Previously announced for the show is Chris Jericho & Konosuke Takeshita vs. Daniel Garcia & Sammy Guevara, Jack Perry and Jerry Lynn go face-to-face, and Jon Moxley vs. Trent vs. Penta El Zero Miedo takes place in an “Anything Goes” triple-threat match.

Make sure to join us here every Wednesday night for live AEW Dynamite results coverag