Updates For November 12 Episode Of WWE NXT

WWE NXT G.M. Ava surfaced on social media with a breaking announcement for next week’s episode.

Ahead of the November 12 episode of the weekly NXT on CW show, Ava confirmed two Iron Survivor Qualifying bouts.

The following is the updated lineup for the 11/12 show and the aforementioned video announcement from Ava.

* Adriana Rizzo vs. Nikkita Lyons

* Ava meeting with NXT tag teams

* Iron Survivor Qualifier: Sol Ruca vs. Cora Jade

* Iron Survivor Qualifier: Wes Lee vs. Cedric Alexander

* NXT Women’s North American Title: Fallon Henley vs. Kelani Jordan

