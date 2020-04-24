Updates On AEW Returning To Jacksonville For TV Tapings

As reported before here on PWMania.com, AEW is planning to return to their home base of Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida for Dark and Dynamite tapings beginning on Wednesday, May 6. In an update, the Observer reports that the next stretch of tapings in Jacksonville will run for three weeks. The current plan is to alternate between live and taped shows. The Dynamite episode on May 6 will air live and then the May 13 episode will air taped, also filmed on May 6. The May 20 Dynamite episode will air live and there’s no plan as of now for what they will do after that.

On a related note, the current plan is for the Double Or Nothing pay-per-view on May 23 to air from Jacksonville. AEW is able to return to Florida for the same reason WWE was able to resume operations in the state. As we’ve noted, Florida Governor DeSantis recently ordered that sports leagues with national audiences are now essential businesses, and can operate under COVID-19 guidelines.