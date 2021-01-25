Updates On AEW Revolution PPV and TV Taping Location

– There was recently a rumor that AEW would be moving AEW Dynamite television tapings from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL to a venue in Miami, FL during the month of February. Regarding this rumor, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com is reporting that it’s “not happening anytime in the near future and there was never any official plan to leave.”

– Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com is reporting that the AEW Revolution PPV is being moved from Saturday, February 27th to Sunday, March 7th. This will be the first time an AEW PPV event takes place on a Sunday night instead of a Saturday. There is a boxing PPV event scheduled for the 27th which would explain AEW making the change. AEW’s official YouTube channel temporarily had a banner which listing Revolution as taking place on the 7th.