Updates On Alexa Bliss, Wedding Planned For This Weekend

Alexa Bliss was not in Texas for the WrestleMania 38 Weekend happenings, and now PWInsider reports that she has been off WWE TV due to her upcoming wedding to Ryan Cabrera.

Bliss and Cabrera are scheduled to get married in Palm Springs, California this weekend. This is somewhat of a secret wedding as the guests attending the ceremony won’t be notified of the location until shortly before it begins.

Bliss has been off WWE TV since the Women’s Elimination Chamber match in February. Bliss’ absence has been a hot topic on social media among her fans, and she has responded to a few questions about her status. On March 1, she wrote, “Yeah… I don’t know,” in response to a fan who asked why she was not booked for the post-Chamber RAW. Later on in March she tweeted: “I’ll just wait here I guess…”

Bliss and Cabrera were engaged to be married in November 2020, one year after they began dating.