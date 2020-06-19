Updates On Alleged Misconduct Against NXT:UK Stars, WWE Holds Meeting

There are multiple reports stating that WWE executives are getting together to discuss the influx of abuse allegations levied against NXT:UK talent. Jordan Devlin, Travis Banks, Joe Coffey, and El Ligero have been accused of sexual, physical or mental/verbal abuse.

I've just been told an emergency meeting has been called by #WWE officials to discuss the accusations coming in against some of their #NXTUK talent. — Tom Colohue (@Colohue) June 18, 2020

The accusations made against Jordan Devlin and Travis Banks are part of the #SpeakingOut movement taking place in the UK wrestling scene. Hannah Francesca posted a series of tweets in which she alleged she was physically abused by someone in the industry.

The following was quoted from Hannah Francesca’s Twitter page, as part of a series of tweets:

“This is scary. I’m really scared. Jordan Devlin did this to me. And this is just the physical damage. Not including my arse and back bruises…because I don’t fancy posting that online”

“I hate re sharing these photos but, your boys club did this. Our industry allowed this to happen. I was let down by a promotion. But please see this, please believe this. Please put measures in place for this not to happen again, and listen to women when they come to you for help.”

“And I’m so proud of these girls for speaking out. But you need to keep listening and changing. I was abused by someone else in the industry. I spoke to the promotion involved and was told “One of my boys wouldn’t do that” Our scene still has a “Boys Club” mentality.”

Millie McKenzie of SPLX Apparel accused Banks of being emotionally manipulative of her during a “secret one year relationship” when she was training under him, emotionally and mentally abusing her.

Very scary doing this. But I don’t want anyone else to have to go through what I did.

Things need to change. #SpeakingOut

Things didn’t end with Jake. I began training under Travis Banks. When I was 17, we had a secret one year relationship in which he wouldn’t speak to…. — Millie Mckenzie ミリー・マッケンジー (@MillieMcKenzie0) June 18, 2020

The accusations continue to get worse from here. Natalie Sykes claimed that she was abused by El Ligero, who had trained Sykes. Natalie claims that Ligero made sexual remarks about her that made Sykes feel uncomfortable.

i am so unbelievably scared but i guess i have nothing to lose. thank you to those who have encouraged me to come forward 🖤 pic.twitter.com/P0AmpZWNp1 — Natalie Sykes (@NatalieSykes_) June 18, 2020

Mikey Whiplash (not to be confused with ECW Alumni Mikey Whipwreck) was accused of unwanted sexual advances and unsolicited messages to his trainees and coworkers.

I've been approached by a group of women in wrestling who aren't ready to put their names out there yet to make this statement public. Please take the time to read it. pic.twitter.com/BqPViB5HmB — WRESTLING? (@wresnocontext) June 18, 2020

“Fierce Females” Co-Owner Naveda Rose also posted a response against Whiplash below:

Veda here. I also own Fierce Females and this is obviously pretty deeply disturbing. I don't want to silence anyone. This is the first I'm hearing this stuff, so I'm gonna start trying to see what is going on. This is obviously serious stuff and I don't want an unsafe platform https://t.co/WAksejLiA9 — Fierce Females (@FFemalesGlasgow) June 18, 2020

The allegations aren’t just being made by women. Both MJ Maxx and Jake Long have accused longtime referee James Finn of sexually harassing them.

I honestly never thought I'd speak up about this and have spent all day going back and forth but I feel its time pic.twitter.com/muel33B2j4 — Jake Long (@JakeLong450) June 18, 2020

thank you everyone pic.twitter.com/wtn0l3ohTI — MJ Maxx – Wrestler (@TSPMJMaxx) June 18, 2020

Pro Wrestler Gracie Lou Freebush says that referee Marc “Paz” Perry has sent unwanted explicit pictures to herself and at least two other woman, and a lengthy thread by former ring announcer Lisa Gifford detailing various experiences of sexual harassment from talent and fans within the UK scene.

Sierra Loxton has also alleged that Joe Coffey has sexually harassed her as well as three other women by sending unsolicited nude photos and voice notes, as well as stalking them.

I had to block Joe Coffey on all my social media accounts because he wouldn’t leave me alone. I’ve been told tonight that hes sexually harassed 3 girls, sending unsolicited naked images, voice notes, stalking. #speakingout — Sierra Loxton 🌜🔮🌛 (@SierraLoxton) June 18, 2020

Reading the experiences on here, and now stuff I’ve been told privately, UK wrestling has a real problem with sexual predators. But let’s be frank, this is not new. This has always been a problem and people always turned a blind eye to it. — lisagifford (@lisagifford) June 18, 2020