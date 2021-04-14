Updates On Andrade And Charlotte, New Video By Andrade

Andrade has announced his first post-WWE appearance.

The former WWE NXT Champion will appear at The Wrestling Guy Store in Huntington Park, California on Sunday, May 2. Tickets are now on sale via thewrestlingguystore.com. The $80 package includes 2 autographs, 1 professional photo-op with print out and priority entrance. Only 60 of these packages are being sold. The $40 ticket comes with an autograph, the $30 ticket includes a photo-op with your own camera, and the $60 combo ticket includes 1 autographed item and 1 photo-op with your own camera.

On a related note, Andrade took to Twitter this week and posted a few interesting shots as he and fiancee Charlotte Flair prepared to fly somewhere tropical for her belated birthday vacation trip. Flair turned 35 back on April 5.

Andrade tweeted a photo from the plane and wrote, “See you later! #Tranquilo & enjoy my life!”

Before that he tweeted an interesting video package that shows various moments from his pre-WWE career, with scenes from CMLL and NJPW. He noted in the caption that he’s “back” and is ready to travel the world to achieve his goals.

“I’m back and it’s time to remember who I was and travel the world to achieve my goals. [fist x3 emoji],” Andrade wrote with the video that you can see below.

He posted the same teaser video to Instagram and wrote, “the world is mine”

Andrade also is now selling new masks and t-shirts via his Pro Wrestling Tees store.

As noted, Andrade requested his WWE release on Monday, March 8, and was granted the departure on Sunday, March 21. He has been free to sign with whoever he wants because there was no 90-day non-compete clause with his WWE contract. Andrade has teased signing with a new wrestling promotion but there’s no word on who that might be.

