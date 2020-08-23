Updates On Karrion Kross Suffering Injury At TakeOver: XXX

The WWE website has confirmed that new WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross suffered a separated shoulder during his big “Takeover: XXX” main event win over Keith Lee. It was noted that Kross will undergo a MRI soon, and they will go from there. The injury was first revealed by Triple H in a post-Takeover media call.

The WWE website noted that Kross suffered a separated acromioclavicular joint during the match. With the MRI scheduled for Monday, there should be an update available in time for Wednesday’s post-Takeover edition of NXT.

WWE has released post-show video of Kross getting checked out by a WWE trainer. You can see that video above.

Stay tuned for updates on Kross’ status. Below is WWE’s announcement on the injury: