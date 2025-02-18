Updates On Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling Mayhem In Windsor

Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling announced two more talents for their Mayhem in Windsor events on Friday, March 14th, and Saturday, March 15th, at St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. Those talents are Mo Jabari and Aurora Teves.

Previously announced for the show are KUSHIDA, WWE ID prospect Kylie Rae, Gisele Shaw, Mauro Ranallo, Aiden Prince, PCO, former GHC Heavyweight Champion Kaito Kiyomiya, El Reverso, Sheldon Jean, AEW star Harley Cameron, Bhupinder Gujjar, Blake Christian, Michael Allen Richard Clark, AEW star QT Marshall, pro wrestling veteran “Psycho” Mike Rollins, Kevin Knight, Brent Banks, former TNA World Champion Rich Swann, NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Thom Latimer, Alex Zayne, four-time Stanley Cup Champion Darren McCarty, AEW star and WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn, NJPW star Taiji Ishimori, and “Nomad” Bishop Dyer (Baron Corbin).

