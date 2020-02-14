Updates On Possible WWE HOF Inductions and Management Shakeup

– According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, the report from @WrestleVotes regarding The Bellas and Jushin “Thunder” Liger going into this year’s WWE Hall of Fame “is accurate as of right now.” In addition to that, Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co has noted that Ken Shamrock and The British Bulldog have been suggested for the Hall of Fame but there’s no definite word about them being inducted this year.

– Regarding the departures of WWE co-presidents Michelle Wilson and George Barrios, Dave Meltzer noted the following:

“Within the company it was said that they were against the idea of signing up talent that wasn’t being used and the much higher talent expenses to keep anyone and everyone from leaving.”

Meltzer mentioned that the belief is that Vince McMahon doesn’t want a repeat of WCW by letting WWE talents jump ship to another company and that’s why so much money is being offered to sign talents to new contracts.