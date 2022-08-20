Updates on the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament, Triple H Comments

The tournament to determine the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions is nearing its conclusion.

Toxic Attraction’s Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne won over Sonya Deville and Natalya to advance on Friday night’s 1200th SmackDown episode. According to a statement made by WWE earlier in the day, Dolin and Jayne are taking the place of injured Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark in the tournament.

On the August 26 SmackDown, Toxic Attraction will now compete against Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah.

Alexa Bliss and Asuka will compete against Dakota Kai and IYO SKY on Monday’s RAW. The winners of that match will face the winners of Toxic Attraction in the finals for the vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. WWE has not officially revealed the date of the finals, but we’ll keep you updated.

Kai and SKY defeated Tamina Snuka and WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke in the opening round of the tournament earlier this month on RAW, while Bliss and Asuka triumphed over Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop. On SmackDown earlier this month, Rodriguez and Aliyah defeated Xia Li and Shotzi in the first round.

The updated brackets for the tournament are shown below. WWE Executive Vice President of Talent Relations & Head of Creative Triple H retweeted the brackets with the message “Seizing the moment. #Smackdown.”

Here are related clips from tonight’s SmackDown: