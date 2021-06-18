Updates On Tonight’s Hell In A Cell Match Between Roman Reigns And Rey Mysterio

The Hell In a Cell match between SmackDown Tag Team Champion Rey Mysterio and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is scheduled close tonight’s go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX, as expected. It was noted by PWInsider that Mysterio vs. Reigns, with the Universal Title on the line, is booked to take up the majority of the second hour of SmackDown.

On a related note, the WWE On FOX Twitter account released a Tale of the Tape graphic for Mysterio vs. Reigns, which you can see below. The image was released before WWE moved the match to SmackDown. Also below is a WWE Instagram graphic that shows Reigns is about to win his 4th Hell In a Cell match while currently tied with WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels at 3 Cell wins. Randy Orton is next with 5 Cell wins, WWE Hall of Famer Triple H has 6, and The Undertaker has 8.

