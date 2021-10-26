Updates On Tonight’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Episode

It’s now official that tonight’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc will air with no commercials for the first 30 minutes on the USA Network. There is no word on what match will open the show.

Several of the NXT Superstars have indicated that they will be wearing Halloween costumes on tonight’s show. We noted before that fans were also encouraged to dress up with the best-dressed fan receiving a meet & greet with a NXT Superstar. WWE also plans to show some of the fan costumes on tonight’s broadcast.

Robert Stone tweeted an interesting teaser for tonight’s show, noting that he and Franky Monet will change the game with their Halloween costumes.

“Wait until you see me and @FrankyMonetWWE‘s Halloween Costumes tomorrow night at #HalloweenHavoc … @WWENXT will NEVER be the same!,” Stone wrote.

Joe Gacy also posted a teaser for tonight’s Halloween Havoc show. There has been speculation on Gacy and Harland potentially interfering in the main event between Bron Breakker and NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, but nothing is official.

“No need to be worried as I will be present to make sure @WWENXT #HalloweenHavoc will be completely inclusive [raising hands emoji] [grinning face emoji] [victory hand emoji],” Gacy wrote.

Finally, horror character Chucky posted a quick message to NXT 2.0 as he prepares to appear as tonight’s special guest at Halloween Havoc. You can see that video below.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT 2.0 episode and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

