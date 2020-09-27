Updates On WWE Clash Of Champions Changes, Opener Confirmed

As noted earlier, several changes were reportedly being made to the card for tonight’s WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view – The Riott Squad vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler had been scrapped, as has Nikki Cross vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley. It was also reported that Zelina Vega vs. RAW Women’s Champion Asuka has been moved to the main card, while Lucha House Party vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura was moved to the Kickoff.

Charly Caruso confirmed those changes during tonight’s Clash of Champions Kickoff. She noted that Cross, Jax and Baszler have not been medically cleared to compete.

It was noted that the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles match will be addressed on tomorrow’s RAW, but Bayley will address her match during tonight’s pay-per-view.

It was also revealed that tonight’s pay-per-view will open with the Triple Threat Ladder Match for the Unified WWE Intercontinental Title.

Below is the updated card for tonight-

Ambulance Match for the WWE Title

Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Jey Uso vs. Roman Reigns (c)

Triple Threat Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Intercontinental Title

AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn vs. Jeff Hardy (c)

Hardy and Zayn’s titles will be hanging above the ring.

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

Andrade and Angel Garza vs. The Street Profits (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Apollo Crews vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Zelina Vega vs. Asuka (c)

Kickoff Pre-show: SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

Lucha House Party vs. Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura (c)