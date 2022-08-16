Updates on WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Tournament, News for Next Week’s RAW

During this week’s WWE RAW, Alexa Bliss and Asuka defeated Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop to advance in the tournament for the vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

As a result of their victory over WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke and Tamina Snuka on last week’s RAW, Bliss and Asuka will now compete against Dakota Kai and IYO SKY on next week’s RAW.

WWE NXT’s Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark will compete against Natalya and Sonya Deville on this Friday’s SmackDown. The winners of the match will go on to face Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah, who defeated Xia Li and Shotzi on last Friday’s SmackDown to advance, on the August 26 edition of SmackDown.

The RAW tag team will compete against the NXT or SmackDown tag team in the finals, most likely on the August 29 RAW or September 2 SmackDown.

Bliss and Asuka, Kai and SKY, Natalya and Deville, Lyons and Stark, and Rodriguez and Aliyah will square off in the tournament finals. The finals could also take place at WWE Clash at The Castle on September 3 in Cardiff, Wales, but it seems doubtful given that Bayley, Kai, SKY, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Bliss have already been announced for a match in Cardiff. It’s always possible that they make a last-minute change for the championship match, potentially bringing back Sasha Banks and Naomi.

Next Monday’s RAW from Toronto will also have Damian Priest vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge in singles action in addition to Bliss and Asuka vs. Kai and SKY.

Here are the updated tournament brackets, along with related clips from this week’s RAW: