Updates To The Lineup For Saturday’s Impact Rebellion PPV

Impact has announced that X Division Champion Trey Miguel vs. Mike Bailey vs. Ace Austin will now take place on the Countdown to Rebellion Pre-Show this Saturday at 7:30 PM EST. It was previously announced for the main show which begins at 8 PM EST.

Impact has also announced 4 of the 7 teams that will challenge Violent By Design for the World Tag Team Championship. They are The Good Brothers, Heath & Rhino, Rich Swann & Willie Mack, Matt Taven & Mike Bennett. The remaining 3 tag teams will be announced on Saturday.

The Impact Rebellion PPV will take place this Saturday 4/23 from the Mid-Hudson Civic Center in Poughkeepsie NY. Here is the current lineup-

–Pre-Show X Division Championship Triple Threat: Trey Miguel (C) vs. Mike Bailey vs. Ace Austin

–Pre-Show Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: The Influence (C) vs. The IInspiration

-Jonah vs. Tomohiro Ishii

-Jay White vs. Steve Maclin vs. Chris Sabin

-ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham vs. Eddie Edwards (Non-Title)

–AAA Reina De Reinas Championship Match: Deonna Purrazzo (C) vs. Taya Valkyrie

–Knockouts Championship Match: Tasha Steelz (C) vs. Rosemary

–Impact World Tag Team Championship Eight Team Elimination Challenge: Violent By Design (C) vs. Good Brothers, Matt Taven & Mike Bennett, Rhino & Heath, Rich Swann & Willie Mack, TBA

–Impact World Championship Match: Moose (C) vs. Josh Alexander