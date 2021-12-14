Upper Deck Releases New AEW Memorabilia Portfolio

AEW/Upper Deck announced the following today-

Upper Deck Releases New Autographed Portfolio of All Elite Wrestling Exclusive Memorabilia

New AEW Collectibles Include Autographed Memorabilia from Wildly Popular Stars CM Punk, Sting, Britt Baker, Chris Jericho, Cody Rhodes, and Many More

CARLSBAD, Ca. (Dec. 14, 2021) – Upper Deck, the premier global sports and entertainment trading card, memorabilia, and collectibles company, announced the first-ever launch of exclusive autographed memorabilia featuring the biggest superstars from All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

Upper Deck’s first wave of AEW memorabilia showcases designed autographed images of different fan-favorite AEW icons such as CM Punk, Sting, Britt Baker and Chris Jericho. The new limited-edition AEW product portfolio includes “Power,” a 10”x 8” designed image numbered to 75, which showcases each wrestler against a traditional brick background with retro colored lighting. A larger 16”x20” “Stage” designed image is limited to just 99, and captures the wrestlers as they stand front and center ready to jump into the ring. Both pieces exemplify the energy and electricity that radiates from these incredible wrestlers as they take that first step out into the squared circle.

“The reaction we have seen around AEW collectibles has been overwhelmingly positive, and we’re thrilled to be able to offer fans the opportunity to capture history through autographed memorabilia of their favorite AEW wrestlers,” said Upper Deck Authenticated Director, Gabriel Garcia. “The new pieces are the first steps in building a large portfolio of authentic memorabilia for the league’s passionate fans, helping them connect to their favorite wrestlers and fellow collectors.”

“From the very beginning, AEW fans have embraced our licensed and branded merchandise at retail, in venues and on ShopAEW.com,” said Mark Caplan, Vice President of Licensing at AEW. “These collectable products will deliver what many of our fans have asked for – an authentic piece of memorabilia they can now proudly display and hold onto for years to come.”

Fans can view the entire exclusive AEW autographed memorabilia now at CollectAWE.com.