USA Network Airing The Last Ride Tonight, Tyson Fury Shows Respect To Undertaker

– The USA Network will air a special edition of The Last Ride tonight at 10pm ET, right after WWE NXT goes off the air. This will be a one-hour version of the recent WWE Network docuseries on The Undertaker.

– Pro boxing champion and WWE celebrity Superstar Tyson Fury took to Twitter this week with a video to honor The Undertaker and his career, as seen below.

“Showing my utmost respect to The @undertaker on his 30th Anniversary in the @WWE. Sporting this Phenom inspired, custom @Claudio_Lugli outfit and Championship title. I will be tuning in to watch your Final Farewell this Sunday at Survivor Series. Thank You Taker #Undertaker30,” Fury wrote.

Taker responded to Fury and said he can’t wait to watch him fight in the future.

“Massive respect…thanks Champ. Keep doing what you’re doing and stay healthy. Watched your inspiring journey for a long time and cant wait to see you fight in person in the future! [right-facing fist emoji] [flexed biceps emoji],” Taker wrote back.

