USA Network Executive Wasn’t Happy When Paul Heyman Left Creative

As PWMania.com previously reported, the former President of Entertainment for the USA and SyFy Networks at NBCUniversal, Chris McCumber, left the company after nearly nineteen years. McCumber was said to have the main “point person” in WWE’s relationship with the network.

McCumber was reportedly a big supporter of Paul Heyman and wasn’t happy when he was removed as the head of creative for the RAW brand. WWE officials had him convinced that the lower ratings were due to the company rebuilding and creating new stars. McCumber was also upset that WWE was beginning to shift the focus back to older stars once Heyman was removed from WWE creative.