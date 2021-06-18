USA Network Reportedly “Very Unhappy” About Hell in a Cell Match On SmackDown

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE announced that the Roman Reigns vs. Rey Mysterio Hell in a Cell match will be taking place on tonight’s Smackdown instead of the HIAC PPV.

During the latest Mat Men Podcast, Andrew Zarian talked about the USA Network’s reaction to the news:

“I can tell you for a fact that USA Network is very unhappy that the Hell in a Cell match is happening on Smackdown. I’m not gonna say they are fuming but they are very unhappy about it.”

You can check out the full podcast below:

Both FOX and NBC Universal have reportedly been pitching ideas for themed WWE shows as a way to get television viewership numbers up. Zarian noted the following regarding suggestions: