USA Network Teases Big WWE Changes and Comments on Triple H Taking Over Creative

Vince McMahon’s retirement and how new Executive Vice President of Talent Relations Paul “Triple H” Levesque is now in charge of the WWE creative team have both been reported by the USA Network’s USA Insider page.

As seen below, the official USA Network Twitter account teased significant changes while linking to their story on Monday’s announcement.

“Big changes ahead!,” they wrote,

USA commented how the news was received by fans, writing, “So far, fan reaction to the news of Triple H being in charge of the creative team has been incredibly positive. This will be the biggest position Triple H has held within the company. In addition to his creative role, Levesque was also named the new head of talent relations.”

